‘Maguire chased out Ed Woodward’ – Manchester United star praised for heroics against Super League project

The centre-back is being applauded for his part in getting the Red Devils to back out of the controversial new European club competition

Harry Maguire justified his £80 million move to Manchester United following his role in seeing the Premier League outfit pull out of the European Super League, according to football fans.

Having moved from Leicester City to become the world’s most expensive defender, the England international’s ability on the field of play has been questioned for not justifying the huge price tag.

Nonetheless, he seems to have become a fans’ favourite for being vocal in opposing the Red Devils’ involvement in the proposed closed league for teams in Europe’s top divisions.

It was reported that Maguire confronted Ed Woodward over the players’ irritation at the plans for the Super League – but Goal understands that Woodward's resignation as club executive vice-chairman was not due the reaction to United’s involvement in this competition

Nevertheless, social media has been awash with praise for the 28-year-old centre-back for his bravery.

