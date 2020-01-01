Magaye Gueye enjoyed Everton's football under Moyes more than Roberto Martinez

The Senegalese has recalled his time at Goodison Park and praised the impact of his former Scottish boss on his career

Former Everton midfielder Magaye Gueye has stated he enjoyed playing football under David Moyes than Roberto Martinez.

The Senegalese arrived at Goodison Park from French side Strasbourg in 2010 and spent four years with the Toffees.

Gueye flourished under Moyes, making 24 Premier League appearances before joining Brest on loan following the departure of the Scottish tactician to Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has praised the impact of Moyes on his career, describing him as a role model and father-figure.

"David Moyes, for me, was like a dad. Like a father. He was really strict with me but at that time I didn't understand why. Now I know because he knew he trusted me.," Gueye told The Toffee Blues, per the Echo.

"This is the way he showed me his trust. I think he was seeing in me a talent so that's why all the time he was behind me. I see him like a father and he treated me like a son I think.

"On the first day I was with my dad and we were making the medical test. [Moyes] came to the gym and welcomed me and my family and my agent. He was really cool with me.

"I will be honest with you. When David Moyes left everything changed for me. I was disappointed and a little bit down because when I came to Everton it was because David Moyes wanted me. And when he left, for me, everything was not the same for me.

"For me, he was a role model and when he left it's not like I wanted to go home but for me it wasn't the same Everton.

"Roberto Martinez was a good man. I have nothing against him but he brought his players and wanted a type of football. I'm not saying it's not my football but I was more enjoying playing under David Moyes.

"When he came he changed totally the philosophy and changed the players. He told me straight away I was not in his plans."