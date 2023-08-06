‘Made the f*cking title up’ – Ryan Reynolds reacts to ‘first and last day’ for Wolverine star Hugh Jackman in fictitious role at Wrexham

Chris Burton
Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman Wrexham 2023Getty/GOAL
Ryan Reynolds is still smiling despite seeing Wrexham hammered on their Football League return, with the Deadpool star poking fun at Hugh Jackman.

  • Dragons back in the Football League
  • More A-list guests to North Wales
  • Fluffed their lines against MK Dons

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons were, after a 15-year absence, back in League Two action against MKS Dons on Saturday. They were riding the crest of a wave heading into that contest – following a record-setting National League title triumph last season – but were brought back down to earth with a bump when suffering a 5-3 defeat on the opening day. Co-owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were in attendance, alongside Wolverine star Jackman, but Phil Parkinson’s side fluffed their lines against visiting “heroes” to SToK Racecourse.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds posted on Instagram after seeing fellow Hollywood actor Jackman fail to inspire Wrexham in the same manner as previous A-list visitors to North Wales: “Epic opening day at @wrexham_afc. The @mkdonsfc played like heroes. Big thanks to @thehughjackman for his first and last day as “Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman” because I just found out you made the f*cking title up.”

WHAT NEXT? Despite stumbling out of the blocks in 2023-24, Wrexham will get a chance to return to winning ways in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday – when they play host to Wigan – before then looking to get their first points on the board when travelling to AFC Wimbledon next weekend.

