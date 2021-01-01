Machia enjoys winning debut for Ouriense against Damaiense

The Cameroon international put up a fine display in her first game for the Portuguese side as they defeated their visitors at home

Farida Machia made a winning debut for Ouriense as they earned a 1-0 win over Damaiense in Sunday's Portuguese relegation fixture.

The Cameroon international had teamed up with Portuguese Liga BPI side from Awa Ladies on a short contract following her previous two-year spell in the European nation with Sporting Braga.

Coincidently, Machia had scored an unbelievable goal from 30 metres for Braga in a 4-0 win over Ouriense on November 17, 2019.

The 29-year-old was handed a starting debut just a week after she arrived in Portugal and she put up a fine showing to help her side to a winning start in the quest to remain in the top flight.

Flavia Fartaria's goal in the 54th minute of the encounter earned the hosts the maximum points at home.

On her debut, Machia was in action in the opening 45 minutes, while Mozambique's Lucia Jose featured for 75 minutes.

The result moves Ouriense to second on the log with three points from the first match of the relegation playoff round.

They will lock horns with A-dos-Francos in their next fixture on January 24 and Machia will hope to inspire her side to back-to-back wins in their survival battle.