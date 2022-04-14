Lyon vs. West Ham United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Lyon are set to take on West Ham United on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League match. This is the second leg of the quarterfinal meeting between these two teams, with the two sides even at 1-1 heading into this competition.

In that initial game, the sides went into halftime scoreless, though West Ham were at a disadvantage after Aaron Cresswell was red carded in first-half stoppage time. Jarrod Bowen put West Ham on the board in the 52nd minute, while Lyon managed a 66th minute goal from Tanguy Ndombele. Despite a 23-5 shot advantage, Lyon couldn’t break through for another goal.

Team news & rosters

Position Lyon roster Goalkeepers Pollersbeck, Lopes Defenders Emerson, Lukeba, Denayer, Henrique, Dubois, Gusto, Da Silva, Boateng Midfielders Aouar, Paqueta, Faivre, Keita, Mendes, Caqueret, Ndombele, Tete Forwards Ekambi, Dembele, Kadewere, Barcola

Lyon began their Europa League campaign by winning Group A. The French side had a dominant round, scoring 16 goals and scoring twice as many points as second-place Rangers. From there, the team advanced to the Round of 16, where they defeated Porto by a 2-1 aggregate score.

Karl Toko Ekambi currently sits in a tie for first in the Europa League for goals scored with six, with Galeno - who played for both Braga and Porto - also having six. Ekambi is well-positioned to move into sole possession of first, as no one else who is still in the tournament has more than four goals.

In Ligue 1 play, Lyon currently sit in 10th place. The team is coming off of a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg in its most recent match.

Predicted Lyon starting XI: Emerson, Lukeba, Boateng, Guston, Aurora, Ndombele, Mendes, Faivre, Paquetá; Lopes

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson Midfielders Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Fornals, Soucek, Rice Forwards Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma

West Ham are already in the midst of their most successful Europa League campaign, as they has never made it this far. The Hammers won Group H, then beat Sevilla by a 2-1 aggregate in the Round of 16.

Said Benrahma leads West Ham in goals scored during the Europa League with three, but he hasn’t scored since the group stage.

West Ham United are currently sixth in the Premier League with 51 points and hold the qualification spot for next season’s Europa Conference League at the moment, but has to hold off Manchester United if it wants to keep that spot.

Predicted West Ham United starting XI: Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Bown, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio; Areola

Last five results

Lyon results West Ham results Strasbourg 1-1 Lyon (April 10) Brentford 2-0 West Ham (April (10) West Ham 1-1 Lyon (April 7) West Ham 1-1 Lyon (April 7) Lyon 3-2 Angers (April 3) West Ham 2-1 Everton (April 3) Reims 0-0 Lyon (March 20) Tottenham 3-1 West Ham (March 20) Lyon 1-1 Porto (March 17) West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (March 17)

