Lyon sweating over Cornet and Toko Ekambi fitness ahead of PSG clash

The Ivory Coast and Cameroon internationals are doubtful for the French Cup semi-final game on Wednesday

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia is hoping to have Maxwel Cornet and Karl Toko Ekambi available for their crucial cup game against PSG.

Lyon will be aiming to qualify for the French Cup final when they welcome Thomas Tuchel's side to the Groupama Stadium on Wednesday.

Cornet missed the Kids' 2-0 derby victory over Saint-Etienne on Sunday and he is still not certain if he will return to action against the Ligue 1 leaders.

Toko Ekambi, on his part, came on as a 77th-minute substitute in Sunday's fixture but suffered muscle pains at the end of the encounter.

Both players have been included in Lyon's 23-man squad but Garcia's admitted that his players are in difficult situations.

"You have to wait until the last training session to choose the squad. There are players in difficulty," Garcia said in his press conference.

"Maxwel Cornet is doing much better, chances are he can play. Fernando Marçal had a little muscle tightness, as did Karl Toko Ekambi.

"Bruno Guimaraes and Kenny Tete are a little ill. The difficulty is the number of matches. Youssouf Koné is close. He played a scrimmage. It is possible that he is in the squad if there are absences which are yet to be confirmed. The pace of the matches is inhumane."