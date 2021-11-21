Watch: Lyon-Marseille abandoned after Payet struck by water bottle

Marseille's match at Lyon on Sunday was halted just four minutes in after a fan struck Marseille star Dimitri Payet in the head with a water bottle.

Payet was lining up to take a corner kick when a projectile struck him in the head, sending him to the ground.

Referee Ruddy Buquet quickly stopped play and sent both teams to their respective dressing rooms. After nearly two hours, the match was abandoned with the safety of players unable to be guaranteed.

What was said?

Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas claimed regional authorities initially decided to resume the match, which led to an angry backlash from Marseille players.

“There was an extremely violent reaction from Marseille when the decision to resume the match was taken," Aulas told Amazon Prime.

"The referee then asked to see the regional prefect to reverse his decision.”

Marseille president Pablo Longoria added that Payet was “psychologically affected” by the incident.

Video of the incident

Lyon vs. Marseille is brought to a halt after Dimitri Payet was struck on the side of the head by a water bottle thrown from the stands 😳 pic.twitter.com/RHQtbE0VJK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 21, 2021

Dimitri Payet got hit! 😲



The game has been temporarily suspended and the players are in the dressing rooms 👀



📺 Watch Olympique Lyon vs Olympique Marseille live on beIN SPORTS.#OLOM pic.twitter.com/SnnIpxxdjp — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 21, 2021

More fan trouble in Ligue 1

The incident at Parc Olympique Lyonnais was just the latest troubling occurence in France this term

Several fan incidents have marred games across Ligue 1, with little evidence they are set to stop any time soon.

Marseille's match at Nice in August was suspended when Nice fans invaded the pitch and physically clashed with players and staff from visiting Marseille.

In fact, Payet was also targeted by a bottle during that fracas, with the veteran angrily throwing the bottle back at fans on that day.

There have also been ugly clashes between fans at matches between Lens and Lille, Marseille and Angers, and Bordeaux and Montpellier.

