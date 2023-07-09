Luke Shaw reveals one thing he won't miss about David de Gea at Man Utd after goalkeeper's exit is confirmed

Luke Shaw revealed one thing he won't miss about David De Gea after the goalkeeper confirmed his departure from Manchester United.

Shaw posted farewell message for De Gea

Reveals what he won't miss about De Gea

Spaniard left the club after 12 years

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaw bid adieu to De Gea on Instagram after the goalkeeper announced he is leaving the club ending his 12-year stay at United. While Shaw claimed in his farewell note that he will miss playing alongside the Spaniard, he jokingly took a dig at the goalkeeper's taste in music.

He wrote, "An honour to play alongside you over the last nine years. A United legend. Good luck in your next chapter, you will be missed (but not your music)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea's departure was inevitable after his contract expired on July 1. United did not want to offer anything in the region of the goalkeeper's previous contract meaning both parties felt it was time to move on.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils have already identified Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana as the Spanish international's replacement and are in advanced talks to sign him in the summer.