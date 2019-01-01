'Lukaku should apologise for racism claims' - Slavia Prague hit out at Inter striker

The Czech outfit have taken issue with the wording of the Belgium international's comments following the midweek Champions League match

Slavia Prague have hit out at Inter striker Romelu Lukaku following his complaint that he was racially abused during the midweek Champions League fixture between the clubs.

Lukaku, who scored the Serie A side's second in a commanding 3-1 victory, called upon UEFA to do more against such chanting in a post-match interview.

The Belgium international told Esporte Interativo: “I said it last time when I was with the national team. UEFA now has to do something about it, because things like this in stadiums is not right.

“Today it happened twice with me and that is not right with people. We are in 2019, there are many players with many different nationalities in their teams.

“When there are people that for me are bad, at the stadium, that’s not a good example for the kids.

“I hope that UEFA now do something about it, because the whole stadium did it when Lautaro scored the first goal, and that’s not good for the people watching this game.”

The Czech outfit have issued a strongly worded response via their social media channels, however.

"We must reject that there has been racist chanting of the whole stadium," they said.

"We analysed available footages, and none confirmed Mr Lukaku’s statement. The club has already apologised for individuals’ behaviour and it would be appropriate for Mr Lukaku to apologise for his words too."

UEFA has not confirmed whether they will open an investigation into the midweek incidents, which come hot off the heels of several other such events all over Europe in recent weeks, most notably racist insults and gestures made towards England players during a Euro 2020 qualifier with Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, their Wednesday defeat means that Slavia, who took the lead in the midweek fixture, can no longer progress in Europe either in the Champions League or the Europa League.

Inter, meanwhile, must win when they host Barcelona in a fortnight to guarantee progression into the Champions League last 16.

Antonio Conte's side will face SPAL in Serie A on Sunday as they seek to keep pace with Juventus at the summit of the league.