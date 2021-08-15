Lukaku sends special message to Inter fans & explains why he couldn't turn down £98m Chelsea move

The Belgian striker has said his final goodbyes to Nerazzurri supporters on social media after sealing a return to Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku has sent a heartfelt thank you message to Inter fans while explaining why he couldn't turn down a £98 million ($136m) move to Chelsea.

Lukaku joined Inter from Manchester United for £74m ($103m) in the summer of 2019 and went on to enhance his reputation as one of the most deadly strikers in Europe at San Siro.

The 28-year-old also helped the Nerazzurri bring their 11-year wait for a Serie A title to an end, but ultimately decided against seeing out his contract through to 2024 after receiving word of interest from Chelsea.

What's been said?

The Blues have spent big money to re-sign Lukaku , who took in his first spell with the club between 2011 and 2014, with Inter left with no choice but to part with a prized asset amid an ongoing financial crisis.

The Belgium international has taken to social media to say his final goodbyes to Nerazzurri supporters while reflecting on a "beautiful" two-year chapter in Italy, but has also admitted that he is fulfilling a long-held dream by returning to Stamford Bridge.

"Dear Inter fans, thank you. Thank you for loving me as one of your own. Thank you for making me and my family feel at home in Milano," Lukaku wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you for the unconditional support and love on a daily basis. Thank you for motivating me even more after the first season. When I came to Inter, I immediately felt that I would do well for this club.

"The live and reception that I first received at Malpensa airport was the start of a beautiful story. I made it my mission to never let you down every time I wore the Inter shirt.

"I gave 100 per cent in every training session and every game so that I could make you proud. Our first season ended in the toughest possible way, but you guys gave me the strength to continue to keep pushing and we did as a team.

"That's why we became champions together. I hope you guys understand my decision to move on to Chelsea. It's the chance of a lifetime for me and I think at this time of my career it is a chance I always dreamed of.

"One thing is for sure and that is that I will always remain an Interisa, because without you I wouldn't be the player or man that I am today.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Romelu."

Lukaku's impact at Inter

Lukaku instantly nailed down a role in Antonio Conte's starting XI upon his arrival at San Siro, and scored 34 goals in 51 appearances to help Inter finish second in Serie A and reach the Europa League final in his first season with the club.

The former United striker added another 30 to his tally in 2020-21, including 24 in Serie A as the Nerazzurri stormed to the Scudetto, with only Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo scoring more (29) in the league.

When will Lukaku make his Chelsea debut?

Lukaku was officially unveiled as a Chelsea player on August 12, but was not included in Thomas Tuchel's line-up for their 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace two days later.

The Belgian has had a short pre-season due to his exploits with his country at Euro 2020 but he will be in contention to make his Blues debut when they take on Arsenal in their second game of the 2021-22 campaign on August 22.

