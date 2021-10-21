Lukaku avoids major injury scare with Chelsea hopeful striker will miss only two or three weeks

Chelsea feel confident that Romelu Lukaku has avoided a major injury after he conducted a series of scans on Thursday , with hopes high that he will miss just the next two or three weeks.

The 28-year-old striker has suffered swelling but hasn't had any major ligament damage to his right ankle after a foul from Lasse Nielsen in the Blues's 4-0 win over Malmo on Wednesday night.

The next steps involve how the £97.5 million ($136m) signing from Internazionale will respond to treatment in the next few days and Thomas Tuchel will give a further update Frisay in his press conference.

What has been said about Lukaku's injury?

"Romelu twisted his ankle with the foul in the box and Timo has a hamstring injury," Tuchel said Wednesday night. "It will take a while for both of them. We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches."

Furthermore, Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello spoke to SkySports about his client's injury: "I was very worried because Romelu is a player who really wants to play and the fact he stayed lying on the pitch so long after the penalty, it doesn't look good to me because he is someone who immediately stands up.

"The fact he was down for four minutes, I was with Petr Cech and I told him while watching the game that it was something I was scared about because he isn't one to make a fake scene.

"When he stood up I thought it is not a good sign and now we are waiting for the exams so we will know something more soon.

"But if you see the pictures and the video of the injury, the position of the ankle is really under the weight of the body but he is a strong boy and he wants so much to play every game so he will be back stronger soon I am sure.

"He was very sad actually yesterday as a first reaction but everybody was seeing he was playing a good game and I am 100 per cent sure he would have scored goals [had he stayed on].

"He was on fire but he is really concentrated and will be focused on his recovery as soon as possible.

"He has his physio at home so he is working hard every evening even before he goes to sleep so if there is a time to come back it will be earlier than planned."

What about Werner?

The Blues will also be without their other striker Timo Werner for the upcoming home match against Norwich City in the Premier League due to a hamstring injury also suffered on Wednesday.

That's before games against Southampton, Newcastle, Malmo and Burnley ahead of an international break in November.

Christian Pulisic is also out with what has been described as a 'painful' ankle injury and has been out for well over a month.

Even with three forwards out, Chelsea have options with Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech all available.

