'You deserve it' - Luis Rubiales offers controversial Spain coach Jorge Vilda new contract with huge salary after refusing to step down as president

Spain FA president Luis Rubiales has offered World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda a new four-year contract with a bumper salary.

The football tactician led Spain to their first World Cup triumph in Australia despite preparations for the tournament being mired in controversy after 15 players went on strike and demanded a change in leadership.

The RFEF stuck to their guns and backed Vilda to the hilt despite the mutiny, with the manager going on to deliver the trophy after a 1-0 win over England in the final.

The Spain boss went to the World Cup without the rebels, barring three players who came back to play for the national team including two-time Ballon d'Or winnerAlexia Putellas.

Article continues below

Now, under-fire president, Rubiales, who has refused to step down from his position despite pressure from all quarters after a forced kiss with Jenni Hermoso, has offered Vilda a new four-year contract worth €500,000 a year.

"I have directed Andreu to start negotiations with you (Vilda) so that you can continue for the next four years earning half a million euros. I'm going to say it, now you were earning 170,000 euros, not half a million as they said. In women's football, you are the best coach in the world," Rubiales told a press conference.

Vilda was at the explosive press conference and was spotted applauding the RFEF president and giving him his full backing.

There had been speculation that Vilda would step down from his position if Rubiales resigned, but he could now continue his eight-year stint as Spain boss. The world champions return to action on September 22 against Sweden in the Nations League.