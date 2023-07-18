Luis Diaz to Al-Hilal?! Saudi Pro League side readying shock £50m bid for Liverpool star

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is the latest Premier League player to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Diaz touted for move to Saudi league

Latest in string of high-profile links

Liverpool may be reluctant to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? The Colombian winger is on the radar of Saudi club Al-Hilal, according to reports in Portuguese media outlet Record. It's claimed they are readying a £50 million ($65m) offer for Diaz, although it's expected that Liverpool will be reluctant to cave in for such bids for the 26-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diaz has only been at Anfield for 18 months, having been signed in the January 2022 transfer window from Porto, and is expected to be a key figure for Liverpool in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Yet the news that both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are considering swapping Merseyside for lucrative offers in the Saudi Pro League has prompted speculation that other Premier League players – and in particular those currently at Liverpool – may join them. Wealthy Saudi clubs have already sealed high-profile moves for Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves, as well as former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino this summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Football365

Social

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side face a pre-season fixture against German lower league side Karlsruher on July 19, before jetting off on tour to Singapore later in the month.