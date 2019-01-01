Lozano snaps scoring drought, Jimenez extends streak and Herrera starts to stand out for Mexicans in Europe

El Tri's biggest stars both scored this weekend, while an old reliable is among those pushing for Champions League minutes this week

Heading into the weekend, a number of Mexican media outlets pointed out that Hirving Lozano was about to hit his longest scoring skid since moving to Europe.

It had been nearly two months since his debut league goal with Napoli, in a 4-3 loss to Juventus just after Lozano moved to Serie A, after spending two years with PSV in the Netherlands.

Lozano didn't let his goalless run go any longer, scoring the only goal Saturday for Carlo Ancelotti's side in a 1-1 draw with Milan. After a shot from Lorenzo Insigne smashed the crossbar in the 24th minute, Lozano rushed forward and headed in the ball after the ricochet, opening the scoring. He came off in the 83rd minute and will hope to get another start Wednesday when Napoli travels to face Liverpool in Champions League play.

Hector Herrera also will be hoping for Champions League minutes this week. Playing time hasn't been abundant at Atletico Madrid, but Herrera was in Diego Simeone's XI in a 1-1 draw with Granada. The Baja California native made 13 recoveries in the match, per Opta, the most of any Atleti player in one match this season. Herrera and Co. travel to Turin for a Tuesday matchup against Juventus in Champions League play.

Elsewhere in Spain, Nestor Araujo helped Celta de Vigo to its first win since Oct. 6, playing his typical role as left center back in a 3-1 win over Villarreal.

Andres Guardado started and played all of Real Betis' 2-1 victory against Valencia, with Diego Lainez making the bench but not seeing any playing time.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez also was an unused substitute this weekend, looking on as Sevilla beat Real Valladoid, 1-0.

After playing in each of Mexico's matches in the recently concluded international break, Raul Jimenez was back with Wolves and back on the scoresheet. Jimenez notched the second goal in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth, using his first touch to knock in a low cross from a quickly taken free kick in the 31st minute.

Article continues below

Jimenez now has scored in his last three Premier League matches, his last four games with Wolves across all competitions and, between club and country, has eight goals in his last nine games.

The Mexicans in the Netherlands each got a rest after taking part in El Tri's matches in the FIFA window. Edson Alvarez was on the bench for Ajax's 4-1 triumph over Heracles, while Erick Gutierrez wasn't called upon for PSV in a 2-1 win against Heerenveen. Both will anticipate playing time in European matches this week with Ajax visiting Lille in the Champions League and PSV away to Sporting Lisbon in Europa League play.

Also look out for Jesus "Tecatito" Corona in the Europa League with Porto squaring off against Young Boys. He played on the wing in a 4-1 cup win this weekend over Vitoria Setubal, leaving the rout in the 68th minute.