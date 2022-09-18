Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS match-up takes place on Sunday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to creep towards its finale this week, as Los Angeles FC welcome Houston Dynamo to face them in a crucial encounter at Banc of California Stadium. The hosts are chasing Supporters Shield success, but their recent wobbles may cost them a clean shot.

Still, they are assured of a spot in the MLS Cup race, which is more than can be said for their visitors, who have had a difficult season. But could the Texans spring a major upset late on to shake things up in the Western Conference?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

LAFC vs Houston date & kick-off time

Game: Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo Date: September 18/19, 2022 Kick-off: 3:30am BST / 10:30pm ET / 9:00am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch LAFC vs Houston on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN.

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on FreeSports TV UK, while in India, it will be shown on Eurosport.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN fuboTV UK FreeSports TV UK N/A India Eurosport N/A

LAFC squad & team news

If the big star recruits of the mid-summer period haven't quite delivered gangbusters for LAFC, they have already turned the MLS Cup favourites into another stern side.

Missing out on the Supporters Shield when they looked to be cruising towards it will be a sting to their pride however. Cristian Tello meanwhile could make another appearance following his move from Betis.

Position Players Goalkeepers Crepeau, Romero, McCarthy Defenders Escobar, Murillo, Segura, Palacios, Chiellini, Traore, Dueñas, Hollingshead, Ibeagha, Leone, Gaines Midfielders Sanchez, Blessing, Cifuentes, Acosta, Méndez Forwards Arango, Vela, Bale, Torres, Opoku, Jennings, Trejo, Tello

Houston squad and team news

Bottom but one in the Western Conference, it has been a tough term for the Dynamo, though victory over New England gave them something to cheer about.

Memo Rodriguez, Ethan Bartlow and Hector Herrera are all expected to miss the cut thanks to leg injuries however - a blow for the latter in particular given looming international duty.