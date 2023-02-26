WATCH: Same old Loris Karius! Sven Botman own goal gives Man Utd 2-0 Carabao Cup final lead after Newcastle keeper FLAPS at deflected Marcus Rashford shot

A Marcus Rashford shot deflected off Sven Botman into the net past a flapping Loris Karius to double Manchester United's Carabao Cup final lead.

WHAT HAPPENED? Just six minutes after Casemiro opened the scoring in the clash at Wembley, Rashford raced through to help United move into a 2-0 lead. The attacker charged towards goal and fired a shot at Loris Karius, but the ball took a deflection off of defender Sven Botman and flew over the goalkeeper and into the net. Newcastle's stand-in goalkeeper, formerly of Liverpool, has a reputation for high-profile errors, and will have been disappointed not to have kept out the effort at his near post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's bright first half put them in the driving seat of the cup final against the Magpies, dealing Newcastle the monumental task of having to come from behind to have a chance of winning the trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Erik ten Hag's men will win their first piece of silverware in six years if they hold on to their lead and see the game out.