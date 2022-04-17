Lookman sets personal best as Iheanacho & Daka’s Leicester City bow to Newcastle United

Ademola Lookman achieved a personal best as Leicester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

Playing in his 21st match of the 2021-22 campaign, the Nigeria international found the net but Brendan Rodgers’ men returned home with their heads bowed low.

With that, the RB Leipzig loanee has now scored in each of his last three league starts for the King Power Stadium outfit, after only netting in two of his previous 22 starts in the competition.

Interestingly, that effort - his sixth in the English elite division came - from his only shot on target against Eddie Howe’s Magpies.

In addition, he is the joint-third highest-scoring Leicester City player in the current campaign, with only Jamie Vardy and James Maddison scoring more.

Still basking in the euphoria of qualifying for the Uefa European Conference League semi-final, following a 2-1 away win at PSV, Rodgers’ team travelled to St. James’ Park - to square up against the hosts who silenced Wolves in their last game.

They got off to a flying start as they took a 19th-minute lead through Lookman who was teed up by Ayoze Perez.

Nevertheless, Howe’s team restored parity at the half-hour mark courtesy of Bruno Guimaraes, who beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as the teams went into the half-time break with a goal apiece.

Despite several attacking forays from Leicester and Newcastle United, they were unable to cancel out each other in the keenly contested fixture.

Notwithstanding, the home team secured the victory thanks to Guimaraes’ last-gasp effort to complete the game with two goals to his credit.

After impressing for 66 minutes, Lookman was subbed off for Harvey Barnes, while Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho came in for Zambia’s Patson Daka with 12 minutes left to play.

Following this defeat, the reigning English FA Cup champions dropped to ninth in the log having accrued 40 points from 30 league fixtures.

They would be aiming to return to winning ways when they visit Frank Lampard’s Everton on April 20.

For Newcastle United, who occupy the 14th position in the table, they will try their best to subdue Crystal Palace in their next league encounter.