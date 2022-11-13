Lookman's latest strike can't help Atalanta avoid Internazionale defeat

Ademola Lookman was among the goals as Atalanta suffered a 3-2 Serie A defeat by Inter Milan at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

Lookman converted from the penalty spot

He scored another penalty in defeat to Napoli

He has seven Serie A goals to his name

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old Nigeria international put Atalanta ahead in the 25th minute after stepping up to convert from the penalty spot. He picked his spot well to send Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana the wrong way.

However, Edin Dzeko levelled matters for Inter in the 36th minute before he made it 2-1 in the 56th minute. Jose Luis Palomino then scored into his own net to gift Inter the third goal but he made amends to reduce the deficit for Atalanta in the 77th minute.

WHAT IS MORE? This is the second goal Lookman has scored for Atalanta from the penalty spot in this campaign. The first came in the 2-1 defeat against table toppers Napoli at the same venue on November 5.

THE BIGGER PITCTURE: Since joining Atalanta at the start of the current campaign, Lookman has scored seven Serie A goals from 15 appearances. In addition, he has chipped in with one assist.

Lookman, who signed permanently for Atalanta from RB Leipzig after a loan spell with Premier League outfit Leicester City, opened his goal account in the 2-0 victory against Sampdoria on August 13.

WHAT NEXT FOR LOOKMAN? He is among the players named by Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro for the international friendly against Portugal at Jose Alvalade Stadium on November 17.

After the build-up, he will return to Atalanta, who have lined up a friendly contest against Eintracht Frankfurt at Gewiss Stadium on December 9.