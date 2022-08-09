Lookman: Rodgers admits Leicester City 'would have loved' to sign Nigeria winger

The 24-year-old Super Eagle left the Foxes after the expiry of his loan spell and signed for Serie A side Atalanta

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confessed he would have loved to sign Ademola Lookman on a permanent deal after his side were held to a 2-2 draw by Brentford in their Premier League season opener on Sunday.

The Foxes surrendered a two-goal lead to draw against the Bees at King Power Stadium.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international was on loan with the Foxes last season where he managed 13 goals in all competitions.

However, Leicester who had an option to make his move permanent this summer failed to do so and the Super Eagle signed for Serie A club Atalanta on a four-year contract from parent club RB Leipzig.

"I would have loved to have signed Ademola [Lookman], who was great here last season and got over 10 goals and assists but we weren’t able to do that," Rodgers confessed as quoted by LeicestershireLive when asked if City are going to be able to make signings.

"Unfortunately that means we then have to look at the squad and the team and try to adapt, and then put them out to be as best organised as they can be.

"At this moment in time, I would say no. That was the frustration for us, that with Barnesy out, we didn’t have a direct replacement."

Last season in the Premier League, Lookman made 26 appearances and scored six goals. He was selected in the starting XI in 16 of these appearances across 38 fixtures and entered as a substitute on 10 occasions.

He last appeared in a top-flight game on May 22, playing 13 minutes for Leicester against Southampton in a 4-1 victory. While on loan at Fulham in the previous season, Lookman played 34 matches, scored four goals and provided four assists.

He will hope to be involved when Atalanta kick off their Serie A campaign with an away game against Sampdoria at Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.