Lookman 'loving every minute' as he realises Leicester City dream

Ademola Lookman has disclosed he is "loving every minute" at Leicester City following his consistent performances from the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign.

Having spent last season on loan at Fulham, he was shipped to the King Power Stadium for the rest of this term from RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old has featured in seven games in all competitions under manager Brendan Rodgers with a goal to his credit.

And the former England youth international, who is eligible to represent Nigeria at senior level, revealed how much he has enjoyed his integration in the East Midlands.

“Loving every minute of it here, another big week ahead,” Lookman wrote on Instagram.

Following his goal in Leicester City’s 2-0 victory over Millwall in the League Cup third round, he stated he is trying to adapt to his new environment and also get along with his teammates.

“Understanding my teammates was going to take some time and obviously for them to understand me also with my movements, so as time goes on, I think we’ll gel better together,” he told LCFC TV.

“I’m loving it, I’m loving every single minute. I'm trying to learn and just be a sponge and get as much information as I can.

"It’s my job to be ready, to be available for all the games and that’s what I look to do. I just look forward to every single game.

“Every game is important. I think if we battle and show our quality as we did [against Millwall].”

For Marcus Bent, he tipped Lookman to become an even better player at the King Power Stadium.

“Although Fulham didn’t do well last season, Lookman scored some goals. He is going into a team who are doing really well and playing good football,” Bent said as quoted by Football FanCast.

“Brendan is a good manager with good backroom staff.

“I don’t think he’s going to be a first-team player just yet but, learning from the players on the training ground and backroom staff, I think he will grow and become a good player.”

Lookman is expected to be in action when the reigning English FA Cup kings take on Manchester United on Saturday.