Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said any coach would be happy to have Ademola Lookman in his squad after the Nigerian's exploits against Empoli.

Lookman has scored five Serie A goals this season

He scored the winner against Empoli on Sunday

Gasperini happy with Lookman's start at Atalanta

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Serie A fixture at the Stadio Castellani, Atalanta secured maximum points after goals from Hans Hateboer and Lookman powered them to a 2-0 victory.

After Hateboer had scored the opener in the first half, the Nigeria international added the second in the 59th minute, dribbling past three defenders before firing a right-footed low effort past Guglielmo Vicario.

The team's display has left Gasperini a delighted man but more importantly he preserved words of praise for the Super Eagle, who has been one of his star players since arriving from RB Leipzig on a permanent deal at the start of the season.

WHAT DID GASPERINI SAY? “Lookman has scored five goals and always gave a strong contribution to the team," he told Sky Italia after the game.

"He has technique, pace, is a player any coach would be happy with. We realised pretty quickly what he was capable of, he was convincing from the start.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old Lookman has scored five Serie A goals from 12 matches and chipped in with one assist. The midfielder is Atalanta's top scorer in the league. His first goal of the season came in the 2-0 victory against Sampdoria on August 13.

WHAT NEXT FOR LOOKMAN? He will hope to keep his starting role when Atalanta host table leaders Napoli at Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

The encounter will see him face off with Super Eagles counterpart Victor Osimhen, whose last appearance in Serie A saw him score a hat-trick against Sassuolo.