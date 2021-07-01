Locatelli in, Xhaka out: How Arsenal could line-up in 2021-22

The Gunners look set to be one of the busiest Premier League sides in this summer's transfer market, with plenty of incomings and outgoings expected

Arsenal went into the summer transfer window well aware of the huge task that was facing them when it came to building a squad for the 2021-22 season.

After two successive eighth-placed finishes in the Premier League, there was an acceptance that big changes were needed to try and get the club back competing for a place in the Champions League at the very least.

Mikel Arteta said ahead of the window that it could be an unprecedented summer for Arsenal in the market, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, and although things have started slowly, things are now beginning pick up at the Emirates Stadium.

A couple of deals are now thought to be close, as technical director Edu and head of football operations Richard Garlick look to shape a squad that is capable of challenging for a top four spot next season.

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

Arsenal entered the window with a clear idea of what their priorities were.

They wanted a new centre-back to replace David Luiz, at least one new full-back, a central midfielder and a No.10 to share the burden with Emile Smith Rowe.

The goalkeeping department was also an area that was going to be looked at, with Bernd Leno’s future far from clear given he now just has two years left on his contract and had admitted that a move away could be an optimism.

They have an interest in Ajax keeper Andre Onana, but have yet to firm up that interest with a bid.

Onana is currently banned due to a failed doping test, and although that ban was reduced from 12 months to nine months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), he is still unable to play until November.

Arsenal, therefore, have been looking elsewhere, and do hold an interest in Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is currently away with England for Euro 2020.

They have not made an offer, however, and Sheffield United’s asking price, which is believed to be in excess of £30 million ($41m), could be an obstacle for the Gunners.

Perhaps the biggest signing Arsenal will make this summer will be at centre-back, with the club hopeful of striking a deal with Brighton for Ben White

The Seagulls have rejected at least one bid from the Gunners for the 23-year-old, but discussions are ongoing over a transfer which could end up costing around £50m ($69m).

Arsenal remain hopeful of wrapping up a deal for the England international, who they see as the perfect replacement for Luiz, who is now a freee agent after his contract expired.

The full-back area has been another priority for Arsenal, with the club desperate to bring in some natural cover for Kieran Tierney.

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand was an option, but in the end they moved for Benfica's Nuno Tavares, with the 21-year-old now set to undergo a medical ahead of his £7m ($10m) move.

Bringing in a right-back has also been viewed as key, with Hector Bellerin free to leave, but the Gunners' attempts to bring in a replacement are not expected to move forward until Bellerin’s future is resolved and so could start the season with Calum Chambers on the right side of defence.

Arteta's midfield is also set to undergo a makeover, with Anderlecht's Albert Lokonga close to joining the club in a deal worth around £18m ($25m).

The 21-year-old will need time to settle in and adjust to the demands of the Premier League, however, and as such more experienced options are also being considered.

Arsenal do hold an interest in Ruben Neves at Wolves, and discussions between the clubs have taken place over the Portugal international.

Manuel Locatelli, who has been a break out star for Italy at Euro 2020, is another target, although Juventus are understood to be at the front of the queue for the Sassuolo man.

Contrary to claims from the Serie A outfit, Arsenal have not made an official bid for Locatelli, though talks have been held between the two clubs and Arsenal could step in if Juventus fail to meet Sassuolo's £34m ($47m) price tag.

Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga has also been linked, as has Lille's Renato Sanches.

Arsenal are also looking to add more creativity to their squad this summer to help share the burden on Emile Smith Rowe, who the Gunners hope will soon sign a new long-term contract amid interest from Aston Villa.

Bringing Martin Odegaard back from Real Madrid was always the priority following his loan spell last season, but there is a growing sense at Arsenal now that the Norway international will remain in Spain.

There is genuine interest in James Maddison at Leicester, but the Foxes would demand a transfer fee in excess of £60m ($83m) for the England international.

Houssem Aouar is another possibility given Arsenal’s long-standing interest in the Lyon star, while there have been informal discussions with the representatives of Nabil Fekir at Real Betis.

Who are Arsenal selling this summer?

One of the major changes at Arsenal next season is set to be in the heart of midfield.

Granit Xhaka has been the mainstay of the engine room in north London for the past five years, but the Switzerland International is expected to complete a move to Roma before the end of the window.

Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are also set to move on, with talks continuing with Marseille over the former and clubs in Italy keen on Torreira, who is currently away with Uruguay at the Copa America.

Sead Kolasinac is also expected to leave, while Arsenal are open to offers for Wiilian and Eddie Nketiah, who has just one year left on his contract and has rejected a potential extension.

Bellerin is also free to leave, with Inter believed to be interested, while William Saliba’s future still needs to be sorted.

Saliba still has not played a single minute for Arsenal since his £27m ($34m) move from Saint Etienne in 2019, and the possible arrival of White from Brighton will cast further doubt over his chances this season.

The French centre-back's agent held talks with the Arsenal hierarchy at London Colney on Tuesday, with clubs from abroad and in England keen on taking the highly-rated defender on loan.

How will Arsenal line-up in 2021-22?

Arteta is expected to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation which he used throughout the majority of the second half of last season.

With no European football on offer, he will not need as big a squad to work with, and the need to rotate will not be as pressing due to the limited number of games.

That is why players like Nketiah will be allowed to leave, with Folarin Balogun waiting in the wings to replace him.

Should a new No.10 like Maddison or Aouar arrive, one big call Arteta will have to make would be whether to move Smith Rowe to the left side of the attack, or use Nicolas Pepe, who ended last season so well.

The arrivals of Tavares and Lokonga would certainly add to Arsenal's strength in depth, and would give Arteta extra options of mixing things up should he wish.