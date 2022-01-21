Lloris signs new Spurs contract to 2024 as World Cup-winning goalkeeper ends uncertainty over his future

Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract at Tottenham that will keep him in his current surroundings until the summer of 2024.

The World Cup-winning France international goalkeeper has already spent a decade on the books at Spurs, taking in close to 400 appearances, but has agreed to extend his association with Premier League heavyweights.

He is club captain in north London and, with fresh terms agreed, appears set to remain first choice between the sticks as Antonio Conte ushers in a new era for a team desperate to end a long wait for major silverware.

What has been said?

A statement on the club’s official website reads: “We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the Club, which will run until 2024.

“Captain of club and country, World Cup and UEFA Nations League winner with France, Hugo, 35, has racked up 395 appearances since his arrival from Lyon in August, 2012. Already 14th in our all-time appearance list, he will soon become only the 12th player to make 400-plus appearances for us in all competitions. Only two goalkeepers – all-time greats Pat Jennings (590) and Ted Ditchburn (452) – have played more for us.”