Loris Karius set for SHOCK appearance in Carabao Cup final vs Man Utd as Newcastle face goalkeeper crisis after Nick Pope red card

- Newcastle facing goalkeeper crisis for final
- Nick Pope suspended after red card against Liverpool
- Martin Dubravka is cup-tied
WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle are set to use third-choice stopper Karius in goal in the Carabao Cup final after suffering a goalkeeping crisis. First-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off during Newcastle's Premier League clash against Liverpool, meaning he will be suspended for the final. Back-up stopper Dubravka is also unavailable as he featured in the competition earlier in the season while on loan with Manchester United and is therefore cup-tied.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Karius joined Newcastle on a short-term contract in the summer and extended his deal until the end of the season in January. The 29-year-old has not yet made a competitive appearance for the Magpies and indeed has not played a senior game since featuring in a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim while on loan with Union Berlin back in February 2021.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Pope's red card was the first time he's been sent off in the Premier League.
WHAT'S NEXT: Newcastle now have a free week to prepare for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, while opponents Manchester United face a crunch Europa League play-off second leg against Barcelona on Thursday at Old Trafford.