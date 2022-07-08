Livingston defender Obileye credits Super Eagles star Aribo for Scotland transfer

The towering centre-back says the Rangers midfielder played a major role in his switch from England to the Scottish Premiership

Nigerian defender Ayo Obileye has revealed the role his Super Eagles star Joe Aribo played in ensuring he moved to Scotland where he now turns out for Premiership side Livingston.

The England-born defender started his senior career at Sheffield Wednesday in 2011 before moving to Charlton Athletic three years later, and he would spend the next four years in the lower English leagues mostly in the National League until he was convinced by an old friend to try his luck in Scotland.

Former Charlton star Aribo was a friend who had seen the 27-year-old’s qualities that he thought would be suited to Scottish football, having already tasted it with Rangers.

“I knew a bit before I came over because I'm mates with Joe Aribo he's one of my good friends, we played together at Charlton. He spoke well of the league and that convinced me to come into Scotland,” Obileye told Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Obileye moved to Scotland in September 2020, joining second division side Queen of the South on a one-year contract and despite playing in defence, he managed nine goals to finish the 2020-21 season as the club’s second top scorer behind Connor Shields, who notched 11.

That good display earned him a top-flight move as he signed a two-year contract with Livingston in May 2021, having attracted the interest of a host of Premiership clubs.

“It is a good opportunity for players who obviously do not want to play in England so they just go to Scotland because the level is also quite good too,” added the towering defender who scored six goals in 43 appearances for Livingston last season.

Obileye played a major role as Livingston finished fourth on the table with 49 points and he was part of a defence that conceded 46 goals, the fifth-best in the league.

Article continues below

He started his career in the youth system at Leyton Orient, before joining Chelsea as a schoolboy. He stayed with the Blues until 2011, but failed to earn a scholarship with the club before moving north to sign a two-year scholarship with the academy at Sheffield Wednesday.

Obileye might be playing in the Premiership without his friend Aribo next season, since he has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League outfit Southampton.