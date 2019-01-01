‘Liverpool’s youngsters can book semi-final spot’ – Chirivella hoping to make first team proud

A youthful Reds side is set to line up against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, with there a determination on their part to keep a trophy bid going

Liverpool’s senior stars may be preparing to open their Club World Cup campaign, but Pedro Chirivella says the club’s young stars are determined to make the first team proud by booking a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

With Jurgen Klopp’s troops otherwise engaged in Qatar, a youthful Reds side is set to take to the field against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Overcoming Premier League-calibre opposition will be a big ask for an inexperienced group of academy graduates, with those due to figure in a last-eight showdown boasting limited competitive game time between them.

They have, however, had the odd taste of the high life and intend to see even more.

A window to the world has presented itself, with 22-year-old midfielder Chirivella among those eager to prove a point when U23s boss Neil Critchley sends the Reds into knockout battle against Villa.

The Spaniard told Liverpool’s official website: “Well, it’s a big night for everyone. I’m very excited to be part of it and hopefully, we can make Liverpool proud and the fans proud.

“We want to make the first team proud and we want to be in the next round and that is what we will try to do.”

Liverpool, who have already added the UEFA Super Cup to their roll of honour this season, continue to pursue more major silverware down various avenues in 2019-20.

Chirivella believes the Carabao Cup can remain in their sights, with there every reason to believe that the stars of tomorrow can deliver today and claim the notable scalp of Villa.

He added: “We are playing against a Premier League team and that’s the level everyone should get to and wants to get to so it’s a big night, especially for the younger lads.

Article continues below

“It will be a very proud moment for them and we are looking forward to it. I’m just very excited.

“It has been a long time since I have had a spell playing for the first team and hopefully I can show what I can do.

“Tuesday is a big opportunity for everyone, I think we are ready for it and want to show what we can do.”