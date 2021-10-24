Mohamed Salah sent Twitter into a frenzy after breaking Didier Drogba’s record against Manchester United to become the highest-scoring African in Premier League history.

Following his effort in Liverpool’s 5-0 thumping of Watford his last time out, the Egyptian matched the Chelsea great’s tally with his first goal at Old Trafford.

However, he smashed those figures following his hat-trick as the Reds smashed Manchester United 5-0 in front of their home fans.

Social media went into meltdown while praising the former Chelsea and AS Roma star who has now scored nine times in his last seven league matches for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

MOHAMED SALAH 🇪🇬 @MoSalah AGAIN. 8 GOALS IN 9 GAMES. THE BEST IN THE LEAGUE, THE BEST IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/A9sSGCYpUk — ArabBallers (@Arab_Ballers) October 24, 2021

With 105 goals, Mohammed Salah becomes Africa’s top scorer in the Premier league.



