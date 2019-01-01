Liverpool's Salah is a very good friend - Mane

The Senegalese forward has left pleasing remarks about his teammate, stressing once again there is no rift between them

Sadio Mane has described his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as the "Egyptian King", emphasising there is no problem between the pair.

There has been repeated talks of a rift between the African superstars ever since Mane reacted angrily towards Salah for failing to pass the ball to him in a 3-0 Premier League win at Burnley on August 31.

The Senegal international was asked again after Liverpool's 2-1 Club World Cup semi-final win over Monterrey and stated there is no problem with Salah.

"He's a very, very good friend, Egyptian King!" Mane was quoted as per the Daily Mail.

"People, keep supporting Salah, he's doing everything for Egypt and keeps fighting for Egypt, so see you soon in Egypt."

Both men were involved in the Club World Cup semi-final victory over Monterrey, but did not find the back of the net.

Liverpool will meet Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo in the final on Saturday.