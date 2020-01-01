Liverpool's Adrian not fearing Premier League restart

The Reds shot stopper admits any return to action comes with a lot of respect and responsibility in the wake of recent events

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian insisted he held "no fear at all" about resuming the Premier League season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the table when the campaign was suspended in March due to Covid-19.

Reports suggest the season could get back underway in mid-June, although there are also claims some players are fearful over returning.

Adrian, who has made 18 appearances for Liverpool this season, said he was ready to return.

"No fear at all," he told Cope Sevilla on Wednesday.

"There is respect, a lot of respect and responsibility. It is quite a serious situation, but we are professionals. We are here for what we are."



The United Kingdom has been hit hard by coronavirus, with more than 229,000 confirmed cases and a death toll exceeding 33,000.

Adrian, 33, said the UK still had work to do in containing Covid-19, which has led to more than 297,000 deaths worldwide.

"This week has been quite important regarding the meetings. There is still one with the captains, managers and coaches of the Premier League," he said.

"They have given us the green light to train starting next Monday in small groups and the league is expected to start in mid-June.

"But right now the situation is still serious around here. You have to solve the number of deceased."

Manchester City star Sergio Ageuro suggested last month that he and other players were scared at the prospect of playing again before a vaccine is found.

“The majority of players are scared because they have family; they have children, they have babies, parents,” Aguero told El Chiringuito. “When we go back, I imagine that we will be very tense, we will be very careful, and the moment someone feels ill, you will think: ‘What's gone on there?’

“I hope there is a vaccine so all this ends. It does scare me, but I have just been here with my girlfriend. I haven't had contact with other people.

“They say that there are people who have it but who don't have symptoms and they can infect you. That's why I've stayed at home. You can be infected, and you don't know anything about it."