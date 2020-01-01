Liverpool's 2020-21 kit: New home and away jersey styles and release dates

Liverpool's much-anticipated unveiling of their new jerseys under Nike were forced to be postponed due to Covid-19, so when can we expect to see them?

After winning their first ever Premier League title in style - becoming the fastest team in top-flight history to win the Premiership - Liverpool will commemorate their status as newly crowned champions with a brand-new kit under Nike.

Goal has the latest information about the Premier League winners' 2020-21 shirts - home, away and third - as well as when they expected to be fully released and more.

Liverpool's 2020-21 home kit & release date

Liverpool are set to launch a completely all-new kit, with Nike having taken over previous suppliers New Balance starting with the 2020-21 season.

The Reds' five-year deal with New Balance was set to expire on June 1, but due to Covid-19 disrupting the season and delaying the final games of the season, Nike's partnership with the club will now begin on August 1.

A full kit release is not expected to take place until then.

An agreement was reached with the parties involved to have Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy with their current New Balance kit, whose deal will now expire on July 31.

Aside from some leaks, however, details about Liverpool's brand-new jerseys have been scarce, and information about their new look might not be unveiled until closer to August.

What is certain is that Liverpool are sure to be decked out in their traditional all-red kit - with their shirt, short and socks all in the famed shade of crimson.

Prior to New Balance, Warrior supplied the club's kits from 2012-15, with Adidas being the supplier from 2006-12.

Liverpool's 2020-21 away kit & release date

With Liverpool's new home jersey not expected to be unveiled until August 1, their away and third strips probably won't be released until then either - if not much later.

Clubs usually release their home kits first, and their away and third kits a few weeks after the initial launch, but Liverpool and Nike might be tempted to celebrate their new partnership by revealing all three kits (as well as the goalkeeping strip) at the same time.

Liverpool's 2019-20 away kit was a white number, and their third kit sporting a black base with aqua blue accents - so expect the Nike jerseys to take a completely different turn.