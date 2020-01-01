'Liverpool won't go near Messi' – Carragher tips Barcelona star for Man City move

Given his close ties to Pep Guardiola, the Blaugrana skipper is more likely to hook up with his old boss rather than Jurgen Klopp, the pundit claims

Former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher has said that he can't see his old club going “anywhere near” wantaway Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, adding that the only Premier League team he can see the Argentine joining is Manchester City.

Messi sent shockwaves through the football world with the recent revelation that he wants to leave Barcelona, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner having become frustrated with life at Camp Nou under the stewardship of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The under-fire Barca president and his board members saw a vote of no confidence lodged against them on Friday, with the Catalan entrepreneur's time at the top of the club's food chain largely regarded as a disaster both on and off the pitch.

Few clubs can boast the financial might required to sign Messi, however, and an excited Carragher feels there is only one club in England that can pull it off.

“I hope so, I would love to see Messi in the Premier League,” the former defender told Sky Sports when quizzed on whether the attacker could indeed swap Spain for the UK.

“I want to watch him, I want to analyse him. The obvious place, the only place he can really go [in England] is Manchester City.

“With the history he’s got with the manager [Pep Guardiola] and the financial clout the club have got.

“I don’t think Liverpool will go anywhere near that situation. Financially, number one, but also because of the way Liverpool play. They're a lot more energetic maybe than City. City are more technical and that would suit Messi a bit more.

“But how you get that deal across the line with the figures involved, I’m not too sure. It’s mind-boggling.”

While Messi does have an incredible €700m release clause, it is understood that the Argentine's legal team believe there is another clause that could see him terminate his contract unilaterally, meaning he could leave on a free transfer.

However, even covering Messi's wages would require deep pockets, with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter also among the few clubs thought to be financially strong enough to pay the 33-year-old's salary.