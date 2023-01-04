Liverpool woes continue with Van Dijk set for spell on sidelines due to hamstring injury

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury he sustained in their defeat to Brentford.

Van Dijk injured vs Brentford

Subbed off at half-time

Hamstring injury keeps him out of action

WHAT'S HAPPENING? GOAL can confirm that Van Dijk is certain to miss Liverpool's FA Cup game with Wolves on January 7 and is also a doubt for their next Premier League game, a trip to Brighton on January 14. The Dutch defender was surprisingly substituted at the interval as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Brentford, with Jurgen Klopp's precautionary decision not enough to avoid injury. The injury is worse than first feared and a firm return date has not yet been given.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Losing Van Dijk is a huge blow for The Reds, with Liverpool's defence already appearing fragile enough this season without further disruption. Klopp's side were comprehensively beaten by Brentford and would've lost by a greater goal margin if not for VAR picking up on infringements; a summary of their rocky campaign thus far.

Fans will hope Van Dijk's absence isn't too lengthy, as Liverpool have already seen key duo Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota miss the majority of the season so far due to injury.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There is some good news for Liverpool, though, as GOAL can confirm they are hoping to welcome back Roberto Firmino and James MIlner for the FA Cup tie against Wolves. The Brazilian has been out with a calf issue, while veteran Milner was also bogged down with a hamstring problem.

Cody Gakpo, who signed from PSV Eindhoven at the beginning of January, is also expected to be available for the cup clash and could be handed his debut. The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but Liverpool managed to swoop in and get the deal over the line following his impressive World Cup campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? While all focus will be on winning and advancing in the FA Cup at the weekend, Liverpool will be scratching their heads over their perilous injury situation. If Van Dijk's injury is set to keep him out of action for a while, they may have to dip back into the transfer market.