‘Liverpool not looking for Werner to replace anyone’ – Barnes expects Salah, Mane & Firmino to stay put

The ex-Reds star feels interest in the prolific RB Leipzig striker is purely down to Jurgen Klopp looking to add greater depth to his squad at Anfield

Liverpool are not looking for Timo Werner to replace anyone at Anfield, says John Barnes, with Jurgen Klopp considered to be looking to bring in competition for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Talk of the Reds launching a big-money raid on RB Leipzig for the prolific Germany international striker has been stepped up ahead of the next transfer window.

Werner is seen by many as the perfect fit for Klopp’s system, with the 24-year-old boasting both end product and willingness to work hard for the good of a collective cause.

It has, however, also been suggested that another option will be sought by Liverpool in the final third as interest is building in those already on their books.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been sniffing around Salah and Mane for some time, but Barnes is not expecting sales to be sanctioned on Merseyside.

He told BonusCodeBets of the Werner rumours: “He’s not going to replace anyone.

“He’s coming to be part of the squad, I don’t think Klopp’s going to drop any of the front three for him.

“Of course, I don’t know if that is what may necessarily happen. If Salah, Mane or Firmino goes, we don’t know, so I don’t think he’s coming in to replace anyone, he’s coming to be part of a squad.”

Pressed further on whether he could see any member of a fearsome front three moving on in 2020, former Reds midfielder Barnes added: “Every player, regardless of who you are, can go at any moment.

“I don’t think they’re preparing for any of the front three to leave. If you can get a player of Werner’s quality to come in and one of the front three doesn’t leave, it’s fine, they have a stronger squad.

“I don’t think they’re going to lose any of the front three, but in modern football, you can never tell.

“If you get a chance to get a player who can fit into what you want, you should do it.

“I don’t think he’s going to cost hundreds of millions or his salary will be that high and it won’t be the case where he has to play every single game because he’s going to cost £100m and he’s being paid £300k a week.

“This is also what he’s [Klopp] looking for, players that will come and be happy to be there and not demand to play every week, they’re not superstars like a [Cristiano] Ronaldo or a [Lionel] Messi.”

Werner has left the door open for a move to Liverpool to be made, as he readies himself for a new challenge, but the Reds are not the only side monitoring his situation and may face competition when the next market opens for business.