'It burns' - Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals he could not watch Man Utd lift Carabao Cup trophy

Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed that he could not bear to watch rivals Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup trophy last Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international has revealed he did watch Manchester United beat Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final but could not face seeing Liverpool's arch-rivals lift a trophy and turned his television off after the full-time whistle.

The defender has also sought inspiration from Manchester United and Arsenal's performances this season as he pointed out the two teams' improvement over the campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Telegraph, the full-back said, "I watched the game, but as soon as they were getting ready for the trophy lift I turned off. I thought, ‘There is no way I am watching that’. Knowing they lifted that trophy? It burns. Oh yeah. It definitely burns. It shows you how football changes very quickly. Look at Arsenal. At the end of last season, everyone was talking about failure for not making the top four. All of a sudden they are leading in the title race.

"In football terms, these changes really do happen overnight. It’s the same with Manchester United when you look at the difference now to last year. Even the start of this season when they lost to Brentford. How many people were saying ‘here we go again?’ Now they’re flying. It happens. That is why I am not going to allow myself to get over consumed with what has happened to us right now because I know in a few months, or possibly even weeks, it will change. I am determined to keep level-headed and balanced about what has gone on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After finishing outside of the top four last season, the Red Devils have now won a trophy for the first time since landing the Europa League in the 2016-17 season. Arsenal, on the other hand, have a healthy five-point lead at the top of the table and are currently the favourites to win the Premier League title after 19 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side take on rivals Manchester United in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday.