Liverpool star Salah's return date from injury not clear

The Egyptian's recovery duration from a recurring ankle injury remains uncertain

Mohamed Salah's return to fitness for Liverpool from a troubling ankle injury is not yet certain according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old withdrew from Egypt's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers squad and has been given time off to recover.

It is, however, not clear if he will be fit in time to for Liverpool's Premier League clash at Crystal Palace on November 23.

Salah injured his ankle following a rash challenge by Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury last month, and has evidently not healed from it despite missing just one match, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

His latest and ninth goal of the season came in the 3-1 victory Manchester City last weekend, which sent the Reds nine points clear of the reigning league champions at the top of the table.