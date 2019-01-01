Liverpool star Salah wins Fifa Club World Cup Golden Ball

The Egyptian winger played every minute of the Reds' games as they conquered the world in Qatar

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the Golden Ball for Player of the Tournament at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Although he did not score in their two games, the 27-year-old was instrumental to Liverpool's success in Doha and provided an assist for Naby Keita's opener against Monterrey on Wednesday.

The title was Liverpool's first on the world stage and they became the first English team to lift the title since Manchester United in 2008.

Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season, providing 13 goals and six assists in 22 matches across all competitions.

The Reds lead the Premier League table and they are visit second-placed Leicester City for their next match on Boxing Day.