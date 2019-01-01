Liverpool star Salah is like Ronaldo and Messi – Allardyce

The Egyptian forward’s goalscoring exploits earned him another comparison with the best players in the world

Former Everton manager Sam Allardyce said Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is similar to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Salah who plays on the flanks in Jurgen Klopp’s team took his tally to nine Premier League goals this season after his brace in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has proven to be a key player for the Reds with 84 goals in 126 outings across all competitions since he returned to England in 2017 and Allardyce thinks he is in the same category with Messi and Ronaldo who have dominated world football in the last decade.

“He’s that wide-man goalscorer though, isn’t he? He’s not a down-the-middle goalscorer,” the former England manager told talkSport.

“He’s like Ronaldo. Ronaldo and Messi both score goals but not as a centre-forward, and Mo Salah is the same.

“So it makes it even more remarkable with the goals Salah has scored from his position.”

Saturday’s goals made Salah the 18th highest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history ahead of Luis Suarez and the former Newcastle United boss believes he is the best-ever scorer for the Anfield outfit in the Premier League.

“Well, the record says ‘yes’,” he continued.

“It’s harder to keep that record up the more games you play, so if he stays at Liverpool and continues to score those goals, then yes.”