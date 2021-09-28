Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold likely to miss Man City clash with injury

Jurgen Klopp admitted that the right-back's adductor problem appeared to be a serious one

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to miss Liverpool’s Premier League showdown with Manchester City due to injury.

The Reds defender suffered a groin problem during training on Monday, and was ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Porto as a result.

And Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the 22-year-old is almost certain to be absent when City visit Anfield on Sunday too.

What did Klopp say about Alexander-Arnold?

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the game against Porto, head coach Klopp said: “He’s injured, unfortunately.

“In training yesterday Trent went in a little bit earlier. It didn’t look serious, then we did further assessment and in the end it was serious.

“He is out for today, for sure. He didn’t travel with us. And it doesn’t look great for the City game as well.

“It’s a muscle thing. We thought it was tight, that he was just a bit tired from the [Brentford] game, but it was more and now we have to deal with that. It’s the adductor [muscle].”

Who is likely to fill in for Alexander-Arnold against City?

Klopp selected the veteran James Milner to deputise at right-back against Porto. The 35-year-old did so earlier in the month against Crystal Palace with some success.

Neco Williams, the 20-year-old Wales international, is back available after injury, while Joe Gomez could also play at right-back if required. Both players were on the bench against Porto, as was Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek international left-back.

Liverpool are already without midfielders Thiago Alcantara (calf) and Harvey Elliott (ankle), but welcomed back Naby Keita after a foot problem, and have Roberto Firmino available after a hamstring issue.

