Liverpool star Salah responds to Barcelona transfer speculation

Mohamed Salah says he is “happy” to hear that Barcelona want to sign him but insists he would rather stay at Liverpool.

Recent reports in Spain claim that new coach Xavi is determined to bring the 29-year-old to Camp Nou as his side look to strengthen their attack.

The Egypt international is in talks to sign a contract extension at Anfield, however, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

What has been said?

Although he is flattered by the interest from the Catalan team, Salah is determined to commit his future to Liverpool.

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me,” he said to Egyptian broadcaster MBC.

"This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world."

Will Salah sign a new contract at Liverpool?

Although Salah would prefer to stay in England, he has admitted that the decision may be out of his control, as he waits on the club and his agent to come to an agreement.

"I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool,” he added. "But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.

“There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.

“There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision."

How has Salah performed this season?

Salah has been in consistent form for Jurgen Klopp’s team this term, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists from 20 appearances in all competitions.

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League and have booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as confirmed Group B winners.

