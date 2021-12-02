Liverpool's Salah matches more records after Merseyside Derby brace against Everton

Mohamed Salah has matched a 13-year record after scoring a brace for Liverpool in their 4-1 victory over Everton in Wednesday's Premier League encounter.

He became the first Liverpool player to score two goals at Goodison Park since Fernando Torres' heroics in February 2008.

Salah doubled the Reds' lead in the 19th minute after Jordan Henderson opened the scoring for the visitors.

Later in the second-half after Demarai Gray pulled a goal back for Everton, the Egypt star found the back of the net again in the 64th minute and Diogo Jota wrapped up the victory in 79th minute.

The double extended Salah's dominance as the leading top scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals in 14 matches in this campaign.

Also, the 29-year-old's brilliance in front of goal has made him the third player in Premier League history to be directly involved in at least a goal in each of his last 12 appearances (12 goals and seven assists).

Former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool star Stan Collymore (1995) and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (2015) are the first two players to achieve such a feat.

Liverpool remain unmoved in the Premier League table after the win as they occupy the third spot with 31 points after 14 games - two points behind leaders Chelsea and a point behind second-placed Manchester City.

Next up for Salah is a Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday after which they visit AC Milan for their final group match in the Champions League on December 7.