Liverpool's Salah has broken Premier League records, is he the greatest in history of the competition? - fans debate

The debate is raging among fans online as to whether Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the Premier League’s best player ever as he has broken numerous records in England’s top flight.

Salah has been Liverpool’s top scorer since he joined them from AS Roma in 2017 and this season is no different as he leads the Reds and Premier League’s scoring charts with 30 goals in all competitions and 22 in the league.

In his five years on Merseyside, the Egyptian has broken a number of Premier League records.

He has the most goals in one season (32), has scored in a record five straight opening match days and has the most Premier League Player of the Months awards in one season, having won three in 2017-18, his maiden campaign with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Salah also holds the record for most teams scored against and most games scored in, in one season (18 and 24 respectively), while also outscoring three Premier League teams in a season when he had more goals than West Bromwich Albion (31) as well as Huddersfield Town and Swansea City who had 28 a piece in the 2017-18 campaign.

He holds several other records but fans still cannot agree whether he is the Premier League’s best-ever player.

Mo Salah changed Premier League history. pic.twitter.com/fuwv720ZuH — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 2, 2022

“37-year-old [Cristiano] Ronaldo is playing better than prime Salah. If we were better this season, Ronaldo would have outscored Salah comfortably,” said Manchester United fan @Marouane95523 in reply to @FootballFunnnys’s tweet.

Some fans feel former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer, who scored a Premier League record 260 goals, is still the best the league has ever seen.

“But he never broke Alan Shearer's Premier League goals,” responded @D1AO4.

Others feel some Reds legends are better than Salah, who is only thriving due to the system he is playing in at Liverpool.

“Good player but would have only been a squad player years ago,” replied @stevenmcPGA. He went on: “Football has changed, more fitness and systems have taken over natural ability and direct football in the last 10 years. Salah is worse than [Robbie] Fowler, [Fernando] Torres, [Michael] Owen, [Ian] Rush etc.”

For some, Salah does not deserve the plaudits while others think Drogba remains the best African to grace the Premier League.

“Most overrated player,” commented @icik___ with @wildin_2 adding: “Best African player to grace the Prem [Premier League], after Didier [Drogba] of course.”

Salah was not on target when Liverpool beat Villarreal 3-2 in the Uefa Champions League semi-final second-leg match at Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday but his goals have been key as the club remains in contention for an unprecedented quadruple.

He is also among players tipped to win the Ballon d’Or award alongside team-mate Sadio Mane and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

