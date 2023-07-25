Liverpool see Romeo Lavia bid rejected! Reds' £37m offer turned down by Southampton with Saints holding out for £50m

Southampton have rejected a bid worth £37 million ($48m) for Romeo Lavia from Liverpool, it has been reported.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds hope to sign the Belgium international as they look to strengthen in midfield, but The Athletic claims Southampton have turned down an offer from the Reds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lavia wants to make the move to Anfield and agreeing personal terms with the 19-year-old will not be an issue, but Liverpool have been warned they will have to offer closer to £50m ($64m) to convince the Saints to let him go.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jurgen Klopp needs to bolster his midfield options after Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo all left, while Fabinho and Jordan Henderson could follow as both players look set to move to Saudi Arabia. Chelsea and Arsenal have also been linked to Lavia after his impressive performances for Southampton last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's team are next in action on July 30, taking on Leicester in a friendly.