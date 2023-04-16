'I told you so' - Liverpool were right to pull out of Jude Bellingham race, Robbie Fowler claims

Liverpool's decision not to try and sign Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window is the right one, according to the club's former striker.

Liverpool won't sign Bellingham

Fowler says Reds need several players

'Madness' top spend big on one player

WHAT HAPPENED? Robbie Fowler has backed Liverpool's decision not to sign Bellingham. The former frontman says that Bellingham will not be able to solve all of the Reds' problems this summer and believes it would be foolish to blow the club's entire budget on one player.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I won’t say ‘I told you so’, but Liverpool have finally caught up with my recent column suggesting it’s madness to spend their entire transfer budget on one player,” he wrote in The Mirror. "Ok, I will say that, but I take little satisfaction in pointing it out. The fact is, they have a glaring weakness in their team, and that can’t be fixed by signing Jude Bellingham on his own."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fowler also pointed out the lack of goals and assists from Liverpool's midfield this season and feels Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in a whole host of new players.

"I think they need five or six new signings, but that’s not going to happen…so Klopp will have to settle for three or four. And three of those need to be established, ready to go, top class midfielders," he added.

"He’s losing three this summer, maybe five players in total leaving, and it’s clear that the likes of Fabinho and Henderson have struggled at times, while Thiago has missed a lot of games once more. So many can justifiably argue Klopp needs a new first team midfield."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool look set for a midfield revamp with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract at the end of the season. The Reds are also thought to have turned their attentions to Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch after withdrawing from the race to sign Bellingham. The Dutchman is one of a host of midfielders who have emerged as potential Liverpool targets.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool take on Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Monday.