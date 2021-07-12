Liverpool pre-season 2021: Fixtures, key dates & will new signings be involved?

Everything you need to know about the Reds' season preparations, including who they are playing and the players involved

Liverpool's players reported for duty on July 12, as the Reds begin their pre-season preparations with a training camp in the Austrian state of Salzburg.

There were smiles all round as Jurgen Klopp and his players were reunited some seven weeks after the conclusion of the last Premier League campaign. They 2019-20 champions have big ambitions this season, as they look to wrestle back their crown from Manchester City.

Goal brings you all you need to know about Liverpool's plans for pre-season and who will be involved.

Liverpool pre-season fixtures & results

Date Fixture Kick-off time (UK) TV / Stream Jul 20 Wacker Innsbruck vs Liverpool* 5pm LFC TV GO Jul 20 Liverpool vs Stuttgart* 5:45pm LFC TV GO Jul 23 Liverpool vs Mainz 5:15pm LFC TV GO Jul 29 Liverpool vs Hertha Berlin 7:20pm LFC TV GO

*Thirty-minute mini-games

Liverpool get their pre-season friendly schedule under way in rather unusual fashion, starting on Tuesday July 20 with two 30-minute 'mini-games', against Austrian Second Division outfit FC Wacker Innsbruck and German Bundesliga side Stuttgart, whom they faced in a 90-minute fixture last summer.

Those games will be played behind-closed-doors, with the first game contested in front of supporters to be played against another Bundesliga side, Klopp's old club Mainz, at the 3,500-capacity Greisbergers Betten-Arena in the town of Grodig on Friday July 23.

Six days later comes another test against German opposition, Hertha Berlin, at the 15,000-capacity Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck on Thursday July 29.

Games can be streamed live exclusively on LFC TV GO. More fixtures are expected to be announced in due course.

Which players are involved in Liverpool's pre-season?

Klopp has named a 34-man squad for the training camp, with a mix of first-teamers, fringe players and young prospects all involved.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold all reported on day one, along with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, all of whom are returning from long-term injury.

Other first-teamers include Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips and James Milner, while there are opportunities for returning loan players such as Harvey Elliott, Marko Grujic and Loris Karius, who last played for the Reds in 2018.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi is also involved. Awoniyi signed for Liverpool in 2015 but has been unable to feature due to work-permit issues. The 23-year-old was finally granted a permit earlier this summer and will get the chance to catch the eye in Austria.

Others to keep an eye on include teenage Polish forward Mateusz Musialowski, home-grown midfielder Tyler Morton and young full-backs Conor Bradley and Owen Beck, who have been drafted up from the U18s.

Will Liverpool's new transfer signings be involved?

Yes. New signing Ibrahima Konate is part of the 34-man squad, having completed his £36million ($50m) switch from RB Leipzig at the end of May.

The centre-back is viewed as a key capture for the Reds, though fans will be hoping there are more arrivals between now and the end of the summer window.

When does Liverpool's season start?

The Reds get their Premier League campaign under way on Saturday August 14, when they travel to face newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road (kick-off 5.30pm UK time).

That has echoes of the title-winning 2019-20 season, when the Reds defeated the Canaries 4-1 at Anfield in their opening fixture.

Having travelled to Norfolk, Klopp's side then enjoy back-to-back home games against Burnley (Saturday August 21, 12.30pm kick off) and Chelsea (Saturday August 28, 5.30pm).

