Liverpool outcast Grujic facing uncertain future ahead of return to pre-season training

Liverpool outcast Mark Grujic, who has taken in just 16 appearances for the Reds, admits to facing another uncertain summer at Anfield with the transfer window open for business.

The Serbia international midfielder became Jurgen Klopp's first signing when moving to Merseyside from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016.

He was immediately loaned back to his former club and has continued to tread a familiar path in the seasons since, with time spent at Cardiff, Hertha Berlin and Porto.

What has been said?

Ahead of returning to pre-season training, Grujic has told Sportske of his plans: "I will soon join Liverpool’s preparations, to do that basic part, so we’ll see the next step.

"We’ll see which club I’m going to play for, I don’t know at the moment, but as for the blue colours, I think I’ve done well in the last three seasons.

"Of course, it can always be better!"

Could Grujic return to Portugal?

With competition for places fierce at Anfield, Grujic linked up with Porto in October 2020 on a season-long loan.

He took in 36 appearances for the Portuguese giants across all competitions and has left the door open for a return to be made.

The 25-year-old added on his experiences with Porto in a coronavirus-impacted campaign: "I’m only sorry that I didn’t play in front of the fans.

"All my team-mates and people in the club say it’s a fantastic atmosphere, but my career is long and I’m sure I’ll have the opportunity to play at the Estadio do Dragao again."

The bigger picture

Liverpool have seen Georginio Wijnaldum depart this summer, with the Dutchman heading to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, while questions have been asked of how long Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be sticking around.

Grujic, though, appears to remain some way down the pecking order and will expect to see new additions drafted in before he sees a slate wiped clean in English football.

