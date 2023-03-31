Naby Keita's injury hell goes on as Liverpool assessing his fitness after ANOTHER issue suffered while on international duty with Guinea

Liverpool fear midfielder Naby Keita could be set for yet another lay-off after suffering an injury on international duty with Guinea.

Keita taken off at half-time during win over Ethiopia

Has not trained since as club awaits full diagnosis

Is out of contract at the end of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Keita has not trained since returning to Merseyside, after being substituted at half-time of Guinea's 3-2 AFCON qualifying win over Ethiopia on Monday. A full diagnosis on the issue, which is as yet unclear, is expected on Friday, but he will almost certainly miss the Premier League trips to Manchester City (Saturday) and Chelsea (Tuesday).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another injury setback at this stage would raise questions as to whether Keita has played his last game for Liverpool. The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and he has been beset by fitness issues during his five years with the club. This season, he has managed only five starts and 13 appearances in total. He has not featured at all since being taken off at half-time of the draw with Crystal Palace at the end of February.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool will have both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez available for the trip to Manchester City, with both having trained fully this week. Diaz has not played competitively since October due to a knee issue, while Nunez was withdrawn from the Uruguay squad for their recent friendlies due to a gashed leg.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are in action in the early Premier League game on Saturday, taking on rivals Manchester City at the Etihad.