Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal target Dybala to leave Juventus this summer after talks break down

Paulo Dybala will not renew his contract with Juventus after months of negotiations with the Argentine expected to leave Turin in the summer.

The Bianconeri striker has been locked in discussions over a new deal at Allianz Stadium to take his stay beyond a seven-year spell.

However with his contract set to be up at the end of June, final talks have broken down, leaving the door open for several major suitors to make their move.

What has happened?

Dybala has been in conversation with Juventus over fresh terms since late 2020, amid a tenure in Turin that has seen him amass a dozen trophies, including five Serie A titles, since he arrived in 2015 from Palermo.

Yet in recent seasons injury has blighted his form and contribution, contributing in part to a downturn in fortunes that saw the Bianconeri lose their decade-long grasp on the Scudetto to Inter last season.

Where could Dybala go?

In the final months of his contract, the forward has been linked to a host of European clubs, with Premier League outfit Tottenham one frequently mooted destination.

Antonio Conte's Spurs side could well be in the market for a new forward giving the ongoing uncertainty over Harry Kane's future at the club following last summer's protacted stand-off.

English trio Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the Argentine.

