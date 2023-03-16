Liverpool & Man Utd in another transfer scrap with Spanish phenom Gabri Veiga up for grabs this summer

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are eyeing Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga ahead of a potential transfer this summer, according to a report.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sharing one of football's greatest rivalries on the pitch, two of England's most famed clubs could be set to go head to head in the transfer market for Celta Vigo's Veiga this summer, not long after their battles for Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. ESPN reports that Liverpool and Manchester United are both closely monitoring the 20-year-old with a view to trying to sign him when the transfer window opens.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two footballing giants are not the only ones interested in Veiga, however. The report claims that Newcastle United, Milan and Napoli have also expressed interest, while both Leeds United and Bournemouth attempted to sign him in January.

Veiga is said to have a €40 million (£35m) release clause in his contract at Celta Vigo, presenting the Spaniard as an affordable option and a player for the future. United could opt for Veiga if expensive moves for either of Jude Bellingham or Frenkie de Jong fail to materialse, while Liverpool are also hopeful of landing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder as their first choice.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Celta are trying to renew Veiga's current contract in order to increase the release clause ahead of summer with so many clubs showing an interest. The midfielder looks set to be named in the Spain squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers - a huge show of his abilities.

WHAT NEXT? While interest mounts in Veiga, the 20-year-old will be focused on trying to earn full international honours for Spain, ahead of Euro 2024.