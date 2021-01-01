Liverpool-linked Vlahovic makes 'tomorrow' transfer admission after 21-goal season for Fiorentina

The highly-rated forward is attracting interest from across Europe, but he says there are no guarantees that a move will be made

Liverpool-linked Dusan Vlahovic admits he could see a transfer put in place "tomorrow", with a 21-goal season at Fiorentina bringing him to the attention of clubs across Europe.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an eye-catching campaign in Serie A despite spending much of it looking over his shoulder at a relegation battle.

He has helped to steer the Viola clear of danger, but it remains to be seen how long he will be sticking around in Florence as interest in his services builds ahead of another recruitment window.

What has been said?

When quizzed on his future, with a list of suitors growing by the day, Vlahovic told Meridian Sport: "You never know, maybe it will happen tomorrow.

"Or maybe I’ll stay my entire career in Serie A."

Why is Vlahovic in demand?

The promising frontman endured a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign, with the target found just once through his opening 12 appearances.

The floodgates opened heading towards Christmas and Vlahovic has not gone more than three games without a goal since December 16, with the Serbia international now sad to see a breakthrough season coming to a close.

He added: "I’ll be honest, I’m sorry it’s over now. But I don’t think anyone expected what I did.

"I’m only sorry we battled for safety for so long, that we couldn’t reach a higher position. I’m sorry my goals didn’t help us achieve higher targets."

Where could he end up?

Liverpool are one of several sides to have been linked with Vlahovic, with interest to be found in every major division across Europe.

It could be that he remains in Italy, either at Fiorentina or elsewhere, with the powerful striker admitting that he would find it tough to snub an approach from fellow countryman Sinisa Mihajlovic at Bologna.

Vlahovic said: "He’s a great legend of Serbian and Italian football. It’s difficult to reject Miha, but at the moment I’m only thinking about Fiorentina.

"We’ll see what happens in the future."

