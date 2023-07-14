Liverpool to hijack Chelsea's Moises Caicedo deal as Reds start to plan for life without Jordan Henderson & Fabinho

Liverpool will reportedly hijack Chelsea's deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho end up leaving.

Liverpool interested in Caicedo

Chelsea also vying for the player

Brighton value player at £100m

WHAT HAPPENED? With their midfield duo potentially leaving for Saudi Arabia, Liverpool seek to bolster their midfield options and view Caicedo as an excellent addition to the squad. According to talkSPORT, although Chelsea remain the favourites to sign Caicedo, Liverpool could still make a late bid to disrupt their plans, if they lose both Henderson and Fabinho.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues are said to be close to finalizing an £80 million ($105m) deal for Caicedo, who is considered Mauricio Pochettino's primary transfer target. The player has also admitted that "he can't say no" to the Chelsea offer "because it's a very big, historic, beautiful team." But back then, Liverpool was not in the running for him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brighton value the player at £100m and if Liverpool offer higher than Chelsea, the Seagulls remain open to selling him to the higher bidder. The sales of Henderson and Fabinho would provide Liverpool with a significant budget to invest in midfield reinforcements. While the skipper could fetch around £10m ($13m), Al Ittihad are ready to approach them with a substantial bid of £40m ($52m) for the Brazilian midfielder. This gives them £50m ($63m) upfront to reinvest. Moreover, Southampton's Romeo Lavia is also being considered by Liverpool who is valued at £50 million ($63m) by the Saints.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool's pursuit of Caicedo hinges on the potential sales of Henderson and Fabinho. If Chelsea can expedite the talks with Brighton and agree to match their demands then they have a bright chance of landing the midfielder. Now it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a concrete bid higher than Chelsea's reported £80m ($105m) offer to beat the Blues in the race.